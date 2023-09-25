Community Coverage Tour
End Zone Team of the Week: Littlefield Wildcats

Littlefield off to another hot start, 4-1 for the second consecutive season coming off of a 49-13 road win over Brownfield.(Team Photo)
By Zach Fox
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LITTLEFIELD, TX (KCBD) - The Littlefield Wildcats are the End Zone Team of the Week!

Littlefield off to another hot start, 4-1 for the second consecutive season coming off of a 49-13 road win over Brownfield.

Head Coach Bo Bryant takes over HC duties after the sudden and unexpected passing of former Head Coach Jimmy Thomas who passed away Nov. 21, 2022 after a brief illness. Coach Bryant was the former Defensive Coordinator for Littlefield as he enters year seven with the team.

The team is playing for more than a win now on Friday nights and is, so far, starting in the best ways. The Wildcats will look to take care of business on Friday when they host Coahoma to open up district play. Coahoma beating Littlefield last year 35-28 when the Wildcats began the season 4-1 as well.

Kickoff is Friday Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. from Littlefield High School.

