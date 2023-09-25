Interim Chief Gregory Rushin to bring 40 years of experience to Lubbock PD

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With more than 40 years of experience, Gregory Rushin is a prominent name in Texas law enforcement. He came to Lubbock from Plano, where he was the chief of police for 18 years. Current Plano PD Chief Ed Drain tells us there is no one better than Rushin for the job.

“I have known Chief Rushin, Gregory Rushin, my entire career, almost 30 years since I have been in law enforcement,” said Chief Drain.

Drain worked alongside former Chief Rushin as assistant chief for 10 years. He tells us that one of Rushin’s biggest strengths as a leader is his desire to teach the next generation, something Chief Drain experienced firsthand.

“On the operational side, I learned a lot about, how to address problems with crime and traffic safety. I learned a lot about how to manage and to lead people, and how to deal with external organizations and external forces within your community,” Chief Drain said.

Aside from his time at Plano PD, Chief Rushin spent four years as an FBI agent, worked as city manager in Plano, and served as president of the Texas Police Chief’s Association. Chief Drain says those jobs gave Rushin connections he believes can help Lubbock’s growing crime rate.

“There is not much he hasn’t seen on being able to do that and Chief Rushin also has a lot of connections so if he needs to get assistance from the federal government from others across the state he knows who to go to. Who can come in and help him deal with some of the problems Lubbock is going through right now,” said Chief Drain.

Rushin has been active as interim chief since last Friday. At this time, it is unclear how long Chief Rushin will be with the Lubbock Police Department.

