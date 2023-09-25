Legendary rock band Journey announces 50th anniversary Freedom Tour

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Following the success of the 2023 Freedom Tour, legendary rock band JOURNEY has announced a new round of shows for their 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour 2024 featuring very special guest TOTO.

JOURNEY – Diamond-selling Rock & Roll Hall of Famers – will take the stage in 30 cities across North America with their catalog of global chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin”, “Any Way You Want It”, “Faithfully”, “Lights” and more.

Presented by AEG Presents, JOURNEY Freedom Tour 2024 begins Friday, February 9 in Biloxi, MS – making stops in Raleigh, Louisville, Omaha, Las Vegas and more – before wrapping April 29 in Bridgeport, CT.

The tour will makes its stop at Lubbock’s United Supermarkets Arena Friday, March 22.

Citi is the official card of the JOURNEY 50th ANNIVERSARY Freedom Tour 2024. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for the U.S. dates beginning Tuesday, September 26 at 10am local time until Thursday, September 28 at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment (excluding Canada and Sioux City shows). For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com/landing/journey_2023. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available. These exceptional offers can include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and much more.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, September 29 at 10am local time (for the Lubbock date @ www.selectseatlubbock.com).

JOURNEY features founder Neal Schon (lead guitarist), Jonathan Cain (keyboards, backing vocals), Arnel Pineda (lead vocals) Jason Derlatka (keyboards, vocals), and Deen Castronovo (drums, vocals) and Todd Jensen (bass). Neal Schon is a 3x Hall of Fame inductee, having been inducted to the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Grammy Hall of Fame. Jon Cain is a recipient of two BMI songwriter awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Journey.

Of the tour, Neal Schon says, “”We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends TOTO! Come join us for a special evening full of fun and rockin’ good memories. See you soon, friends.”

Jonathan Cain adds, “Honored to take our timeless songs on the road with another band whose songs are also timeless, Steve Lukather and TOTO. It will truly be a musical evening to be remembered.”

Special guest TOTO, who have collectively streamed more than 3.3 billion plays on Spotify alone based on hits including “Rosanna”, “Africa” and “Hold the Line”, will join JOURNEY on all dates.

TOTO’s Steve Lukather shares, “”We are thrilled to have been asked to join our dear friends Journey on the road again. We had such a blast the last couple of tours across North America together. Great success and so much fun. It is truly one big happy family, and it is a great night of music. Can’t wait to see you all out there soon in 2024!”

50th ANNIVERSARY FREEDOM TOUR 2024 DATES

February 9 - Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum

February 12 - Sunrise, FL Amerant Bank Arena

February 14 - Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena

February 15 - Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at the BJCC

February 17- Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

February 18 - Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

February 21 - Providence, RI Amica Mutual Pavilion

February 22 - Rochester, NY Blue Cross Arena

February 24 - Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

February 26 - Madison, WI Kohl Center

February 28* - Sioux City, IA* Tyson Events Center

February 29 - Rapid City, SD The Monument

March 2 - Grand Forks, ND Alerus Center

March 4 - Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

March 7 - Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

March 9 - Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

March 10 - Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre

March 13 - Billings, MT First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

March 15 - West Valley City, UT Maverik Center

March 16 - Las Vegas, NV Michelob ULTRA Arena

March 21 - Las Cruces, NM Pan American Center

March 22 - Lubbock, TX United Supermarkets Arena

April 15 - Omaha, NE CHI Health Center

April 16 - Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center Arena

April 19 - Fort Wayne, IN Memorial Coliseum

April 20 - Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum

April 23 - North Charleston, SC North Charleston Coliseum

April 26 - Norfolk, VA Scope Arena

April 27 - Wilkes Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

April 29 - Bridgeport, CT Total Mortgage Arena

*Sioux City on sale Thursday, October 5

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.