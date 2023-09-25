Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Mental health conference focuses on youth technology, media use

Lubbock leaders gathered Friday to discuss mental health, at an event hosted by the Carol Wolfe...
Lubbock leaders gathered Friday to discuss mental health, at an event hosted by the Carol Wolfe Foundation.(The Carol Wolfe Foundation)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock leaders gathered Friday to discuss mental health, at an event hosted by the Carol Wolfe Foundation.

Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne, State Senator Charles Perry and State Representatives Dustin Burrows and Carl Tepper participated in the conference, organized to help parents understand the toll and influx of media can have on kids.

Rep. Burrows discussed his experiences helping the Uvalde community after the deadly shooting there last year. Senator Perry discussed funding and state support for mental health services.

Laurie Unger, RN, MA, LPC, is director of development for the Foundation. She said it is important to connect parents with resources to guide their children through difficult situations.

“We want to help people connect with the information they need to support their kids and understand what an overuse of media, especially social media, is doing to our children today,” Unger said. “And why it’s causing things like an increase in suicide rate and instances of abuse…drug and alcohol abuse.”

She stresses the importance of parents spending time with their kids, and engaging with them outside of media. Unger says this helps them develop, and prevents stress from overexposure to difficult topics.

Learn more about the Carol Wolfe Foundation and the programs it offers at its website: https://carolwolfefoundation.org/

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to University and the Marsha Sharp Freeway at 10:12 p.m. where they found...
1 seriously injured in crash involving pedestrian at MSF & University
One person is dead after an overnight shooting in Wolfforth. Lubbock County Sheriff's Deputies...
LCSO: Shooter kills 1, injures 2, then takes own life near Wolfforth
One person has been hospitalized after a crash in West Lubbock on Saturday night.
1 seriously injured in Saturday night crash near 19th & Wausau
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation
City of Hobbs logo (Source: Facebook)
Baby Box saves life in Hobbs, New Mexico

Latest News

KCBD News at Noon
One person is dead after an overnight shooting in Wolfforth. Lubbock County Sheriff's Deputies...
LCSO: Shooter kills 1, injures 2, then takes own life near Wolfforth
On Daybreak Today
Monday morning top stories: Pedestrian seriously injured in Saturday night crash
1 hospitalized after crash SE of Lubbock