Monday morning top stories: Pedestrian seriously injured in Saturday night crash
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Wolfforth police investigating deadly shooting
- One person is dead and two others injured after a shooting early Saturday morning in Wolfforth
- Investigators say Michael Green shot three people, killing one, before turning the gun on himself
- Full story here: LCSO: Shooter kills 1, injures 2, then takes own life near Wolfforth
Pedestrian seriously injured in crash near Masha Sharp and University
- Police say a car struck a pedestrian Saturday night
- One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries
- Read more here: 1 seriously injured in crash involving pedestrian at MSF & University
Border crossing reopens in Eagle Pass
- The International Railway Bridge in Eagle Pass reopened after being shut down due to a surge in migrant crossings
- However, vehicle processing operations are still suspended
- Latest details here: After a lull, asylum-seekers adapt to US immigration changes and again overwhelm border agents
