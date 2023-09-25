Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Quiet Monday to start the week

By Shania Jackson
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sunday night has been dry for most of us, but there was a thunderstorm in Hall County moving Southeast at around 15 to 20 mph as of 8:30 p.m.

Radar
Radar(KCBD)

Overnight temperatures will drop into the lower 60s with mostly clear skies for us here in Lubbock. Wind speeds will be around 10 to 15 mph coming from the northeast.

Monday will be warm but not as warm with high temperatures topping out in the upper 80s. Lots of sunshine is expected with northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph.

Highs
Highs(KCBD)

Monday’s overnight lows will be just around 60°, with mostly clear skies. Wind direction will shift and come from the southeast around 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday there is a very slight chance that we get some rain. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s. Wednesday through Friday it looks like the 90s will return, but staying in the lower 90s. Rain chances begin to increase again on Friday evening, with another chance on Saturday evening too. As we move into next weekend temperatures will drop back down into the upper 80s.

7 Day
7 Day(7 Day)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after an overnight shooting in Wolfforth. Lubbock County Sheriff's Deputies...
LCSO: Shooter kills 1, injures 2, then takes own life near Wolfforth
End Zone brought to you by Wayland Baptist, Raider Pump & Supply and Optimum.
Scores for high school football across the South Plains
Texas Tech fell 20-13 in West Virginia. The Red Raiders will host Houston on Saturday, Sept. 30...
West Virginia beats Texas Tech 20-13
Police were called to University and the Marsha Sharp Freeway at 10:12 p.m. where they found...
1 seriously injured in crash involving pedestrian at MSF & University
City of Hobbs logo (Source: Facebook)
Baby Box saves life in Hobbs, New Mexico

Latest News

KCBD Weather at 10 for Saturday, Sept. 23
Evening forecast
Calm evening Friday, a hot Saturday
KCBD News at 10 Weather - Friday, Sept. 22
KCBD News at 6 Weather - Friday, Sept. 22