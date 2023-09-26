Community Coverage Tour
4-way stop signs to be added at intersection near Lubbock-Cooper Middle School, South Elementary

If your commute takes you near Lubbock-Cooper Middle School, you can expect some new traffic control in the area soon.
By Sydney Lowther
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County is going to add stop signs around a busy intersection near two schools.

The intersection at CR 7700 and CR 2330 lies just south of Lubbock-Cooper Middle School and South Elementary. Precinct 1 Commissioner Terence Kovar said when the issue was brought to him, he did not hesitate.

“Cooper came to us via email, asked us to look into a 4-way stop at that intersection,” Kovar said. “That intersection at County Road 7700 is getting busier and busier.”

The road is a mix of asphalt, dirt, and caliche; Kovar stated it is known for not just its traffic, but is notorious for speeding.

“Especially during the peak times when people are dropping kids off at school and picking kids up, and we know this traffic is very heavy,” County Judge Curtis Parrish said.

Construction on Woodrow Road will be starting soon, meaning there will be a lot more vehicles driving through this intersection during high traffic times. Without traffic signals, officials believe it could pose more danger.

“For the safety of school buses and kids getting to school, just everyone in that area, we need a 4-way stop,” Kovar said.

Commissioners approved the action this morning.

“Having a 4-way stop there, we do know is going to at least help the safety issue at those intersections,” Parrish said.

Kovar stated the construction on Woodrow Road should to start within the next two months. County crews will install the 4-way stop signs before the expansion breaks ground.

