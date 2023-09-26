Big 12 announces 2024 TTU men’s basketball schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - In the Year 2024, with 14 basketball teams now playing in the Big 12, Texas Tech will begin its 18-game conference schedule against Texas on January 6 in Austin and host Baylor in the regular-season finale on March 9 at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Those two games and the 16 matchups between them, including an ESPN Big Monday game against Kansas in Lubbock on February 12, lead into the 2024 Big 12 Championship which is set for March 12-16 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

The Big 12 has moved from the traditional home-and-away series with the addition to Houston, Cincinnati, BYU, and UCF to the conference which alters the format of the 18-round fight.

With the additions, men’s basketball programs now play five Big 12 opponents twice, then play the other eight conference opponents once, for a total of 18 Conference games.

In 2024, Tech will play home-and-away series against Texas (Jan. 6 & Feb. 27), Oklahoma State (Jan. 9 & March 5), Baylor (Feb. 6 & March 9), TCU (Jan. 30 & Feb. 20), UCF (Feb. 10 & Feb. 24), while hosting Kansas State (Jan. 13), BYU (Jan. 20), Cincinnati (Feb. 3), and Kansas (Feb. 12) without playing road games against them.

The Red Raiders will travel to play at Houston (Jan. 17), Oklahoma (Jan. 27), Iowa State (Feb. 17), and West Virginia (March 2) without hosting those four opponents this season.

Tech opens Big 12 play at 7 p.m. on January 6 against the Longhorns at the Moody Center. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

The Red Raiders have won 10 of the last 13 matchups against the Longhorns, including splitting last season with a 74-67 win at home.

Tech fell, 72-70, against Texas in its first game at the Moody Center last January after winning their previous four games against the Longhorns in Austin. UT leads the all-time series 89-66 going into the two games this season.

The Red Raiders will host the Longhorns on Tuesday, February 27 in the final meeting as Big 12 rivals having won seven of the last meetings in Lubbock.

Tech travels to Houston to play the Cougars as conference opponents for the first time since 1996 when the two programs were in the Southwest Conference.

The teams have met five times since that game, including most recently in 2020 when Houston earned a 64-53 win in a game play at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. UH leads the all-time series 29-27 and is 17-5 against Tech in Houston.

The Red Raiders will return from the mid-week game in Houston to host BYU as Big 12 opponents for the first time on Saturday, January 20 in the USA.

Tech and BYU have played four times, most recently with the Red Raiders earning an 81-71 win in 1995. It was the first win in the series for Tech which is 1-3 all-time against BYU which is in its first season in the Big 12. The series dates back to 1967 with Tech playing in Provo, Utah before the Red Raiders hosted BYU on December 18, 1969 – losing 88-81 in Lubbock.

The home-and-away series with TCU begins on Tuesday, January 30 in Fort Worth before a matchup in Lubbock on Tuesday, February 20. The Horned Frogs have won three in a row in the series after Tech had won the previous three.

The Red Raiders own an 86-55 advantage in the all-time series, including a 49-16 record in Lubbock.

TCU swept the season series last season, the first time it had since 2015. The Red Raiders and Horned Frogs are 33-33 all-time against each other in Fort Worth going into the matchup on January 30.The month of February begins by hosting Cincinnati on Saturday, February 3.

The Bearcats are in their first season in the Big 12 and will be making their first trip ever to Lubbock. Cincinnati is 1-0 all-time in the series, earning a 78-55 win over the Red Raiders back on March 17, 1961, in the NCAA Tournament that was played in Lawrence, Kansas.

The Red Raiders will follow the home game by traveling to play against Baylor in Waco on Tuesday, February 6 and then hosts UCF (February 10) and Kansas (Monday, February 12). The Red Raiders and Bears have split the past four matchups with Tech sweeping the series in 2022 and BU taking both games last season.

Tech goes into this season with an 82-64 all-time advantage over Baylor. The matchup against UCF will be the first between the two programs, while Tech and KU have played 50 times. The Red Raiders topped the Jayhawks at home in 2022 but have lost four straight in the series coming into their lone regular-season matchup of the 2024 conference slate.

Tech plays at UCF on Saturday, February 24 in the first trip back to Florida for the program since playing Memphis in Miami back in 2018. Tech played in Orlando, Florida in the Old Spice Classic in 2011.

Tech finishes off the regular season by hosting Baylor on Saturday, March 9 at the USA after playing at West Virginia on Saturday, March 2 and Oklahoma State on Tuesday, March 5.

The two-game road trip starts in Morgantown where the Red Raiders earned a 78-72-win last season before falling to WVU in the Big 12 Championship quarterfinals to end the season. Tech is 9-18 all-time against WVU and 3-8 at the WVU Coliseum – with two straight road wins in Morgantown going into this season.

The final road game of the regular season has Tech taking on Oklahoma State in Stillwater. OSU is on a three-game winning streak over Tech and has a 50-24 advantage in the series.

Tech last won in Stillwater in 2019 with an 84-80 overtime win but has since lost four in a row at Gallagher-Iba.Single game tickets for home games will go on-sale in October starting with all non-conference games on Monday, October 2.

Single-game tickets for home Big 12 games will be made available to Red Raider Club Members and Red Raider Basketball season ticket holders through an exclusive pre-sale on Monday, October 23 before being made available to the general public on Monday, October 30.

More information about these on-sales will be emailed out by the Texas Tech Ticket Office in the coming weeks.

