Big 12 announces conference schedule for Lady Raider basketball

Texas Tech Women's Basketball
Texas Tech Women's Basketball(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech fans will have nine chances to catch the Lady Raiders women’s basketball team in action during Big 12 play this year.

The league office announced the conference schedule on Tuesday morning.

Tech will begin the Big 12 schedule with a trip to face Houston on Dec. 30, then return home for back-to-back games.

First, the Lady Raiders welcome the Texas Longhorns to the United Supermarkets Arena on Jan. 3, followed by the Kansas Jayhawks on Jan. 6.

Texas Tech is back on the road for the next two games as the team will play at Oklahoma State on Jan. 10 and at Oklahoma on Jan. 13.

The Lady Raiders will face Iowa State in a home game on Jan. 17.

The Lady Raiders will then travel to Utah for a game against BYU on Jan. 20 and then come home for two games against Houston and TCU on Jan. 24 and Jan. 27.

The next two contests will be on the road again as Tech goes to Cincinnati on Feb. 3 and to West Virginia on Feb. 6.

The Lady Raiders then come back to the USA for two-straight games as they host UCF on Seb. 10 and Oklahoma State on Feb. 14.

Tech will then head to Waco for a game against Baylor on Feb. 18 before going to Austin for a contest against the Longhorns on Feb. 21.

The Lady Raiders welcome Cincinnati to Lubbock for a home game on Feb. 24, then travel to Fort Worth to face TCU on Feb. 28. Tech will close out its Big 12 schedule with a home game against Kansas State on March 2.

