Bored Teachers Comedy Tour coming to The Buddy Holly Hall in January

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - Bored Teachers Comedy Tour has announced additional dates for 2024 which includes a stop at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on January 26, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

The #1 teacher-entertainment platform in the world, Bored Teachers, presents the funniest teacher-comedians in the world all on one stage.

Their hilarious skits about the life of teachers inside and outside of the classroom have amassed over 1 BILLION views on the internet, and they’ve all joined comic forces for a night of laughter you do not want to miss.

With almost 10 million followers across social platforms and top-rated teacher podcasts, these popular teacher-comedians have a mission to spread laughter to as many fellow educators as they can.

The tour has even been reviewed by non-teachers as one of the funniest comedy shows they’ve ever seen. This powerhouse tour is making its way around the country with over 250 shows performed in the past two years. Laughter is the best medicine from the stress of the school year--and the Bored Teachers Comedy Tour is the perfect fix.

Tickets for Bored Teachers Comedy Tour go on sale to the public Friday, September 29, at 10 a.m. (CT).

Tickets range in price from $35.00 to $55.00 plus taxes and fees and can be purchased at buddyhollyhall.com, ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849 and at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

About Outback Presents

Outback Presents is the leading independent, full-service promoter of live entertainment. From their home base in Nashville, TN, Outback Presents specializes in producing music and comedy shows, tours and festivals across North America and connecting their diverse roster of artists with their fans. For more information, visit www.outbackpresents.com.

About ASM Global:

ASM Global is the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences. It is the global leader in venue and event strategy and management—delivering locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve maximum results for venue owners. The company’s elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 350 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention, and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and asmglobal.com.

