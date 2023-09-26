KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Rava

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Rava, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a 1-year-old husky mix who’s been at the shelter for about five months.

Rava is very outgoing and loves to be the center of attention. She also does very well on a leash and around other dogs. She would do well in a family home or with someone who likes to go on runs. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

