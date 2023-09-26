Community Coverage Tour
Law enforcement responding to officer-involved shooting near 31st and Kewanee Ave.

Officials with the Lubbock Police Department have confirmed an officer-involved shooting took...
Officials with the Lubbock Police Department have confirmed an officer-involved shooting took place Tuesday afternoon near 31st and Kewanee.(KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with the Lubbock Police Department have confirmed an officer-involved shooting took place Tuesday afternoon near 31st and Kewanee.

Police are on scene in the 6300 block of 31st Street.

Details are limited at this time. A photojournalist is on scene gathering more information.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

