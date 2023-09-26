Law enforcement responding to officer-involved shooting near 31st and Kewanee Ave.
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with the Lubbock Police Department have confirmed an officer-involved shooting took place Tuesday afternoon near 31st and Kewanee.
Police are on scene in the 6300 block of 31st Street.
Details are limited at this time. A photojournalist is on scene gathering more information.
This is a developing story; check back for updates
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.