Law enforcement responding to officer-involved shooting near 31st and Kewanee Ave.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with the Lubbock Police Department have confirmed an officer-involved shooting took place Tuesday afternoon near 31st and Kewanee.

Police are on scene in the 6300 block of 31st Street.

Details are limited at this time. A photojournalist is on scene gathering more information.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.