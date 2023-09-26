Police chase ends in Tech Terrace, 1 person in custody
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is in custody following a police pursuit Tuesday morning.
The chase ended near 21st and Canton in Tech Terrace.
A second suspect has not yet been found. A DPS helicopter was dispatched to aid in the search.
No details have been released as to what led up to the pursuit.
This is a developing story; check back for updates
