Police chase ends in Tech Terrace, 1 person in custody

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is in custody following a police pursuit Tuesday morning.

The chase ended near 21st and Canton in Tech Terrace.

A second suspect has not yet been found. A DPS helicopter was dispatched to aid in the search.

No details have been released as to what led up to the pursuit.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

