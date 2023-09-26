Police identify pedestrian seriously injured in Saturday crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has identified the person who was struck by a vehicle Saturday night.

Police responded to the intersection of the Marsha Sharp Freeway access road and University Avenue for a pedestrian crash at 10:12 p.m. on Sept. 23. When officers arrived, they found 21-year-old Justin Turner with serious injuries.

Investigators believe Turner was standing on the east side of the 400 block of University Avenue while another vehicle was driving north. Turner reportedly ran across University, but was struck by the oncoming passenger car, according to a release.

Turner was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.