A quiet Monday, possible showers Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Monday evening temperatures will be in the lower 80s and mid-70s until midnight. By 7 p.m., we expect to have clear skies for the rest of the night. Overnight temperatures will drop into the lower 60s with east winds around 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday will be similar to Monday with highs in the upper 80s—lots of sunshine in the forecast for Tuesday, with light south winds around 5 mph. There is a very slight chance for showers and storms in the western part of the viewing area in the afternoon and evening.

STormcast (KCBD)

Tuesday evening has a slight chance of rain, but after midnight things should dry out. Partly cloudy conditions will stick around though, with south winds around 5 to 10 mph. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 60s again.

Rain Tuesday (KCBD)

Right now, it looks like Wednesday through Thursday’s high temperatures will be in the 90s. Lots of sunshine is expected in the forecast for the rest of the week until the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be the next best chances for rain, and temperatures will begin to drop back into the upper 80s. Monday has a slight chance of rain next week too.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

