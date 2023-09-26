Community Coverage Tour
Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting near 31st and Kewanee Ave.

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in West Lubbock Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 12:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a stolen vehicle near 31st and Kawanee Ave.

Upon arrival, an officer attempted to stop the suspect when the officer fired his taser at the fleeing suspect.

Police say at that time the suspect displayed a firearm and the officer shot his weapon. The suspect died at the scene just before 1 p.m.

Investigators have not identified the individuals involved. However, police say the suspect’s weapon was found at the scene and a second suspect is in custody.

The case is under investigation by the department’s METRO Unit.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

