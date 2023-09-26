Texas Tech celebrates record enrollment in State of University address

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech University President Lawrence Schovanec highlighted the school’s record enrollment and continued investment in its people during his centennial year State of the University address Tuesday (Sept. 26).

This fall, Texas Tech welcomed more than 12,000 new students, including first-year, transfer and graduate students. More than one-third of our first-year class identifies as first generation, and Pell-eligible students make up about 31% of the class. More than a quarter finished in the top 10% of their high school class.

The incoming class helped Texas Tech achieve a record total enrollment of 40,944.

Schovanec also highlighted the rising graduation rates at Texas Tech, with the four-year graduation rate nearing 50% and the six-year rate having increased to nearly 65%.

“We’re engaged in a long-term, strategic enrollment plan that will bring about a better sense of what our prospects for growth will be,” Schovanec said. “We are considering many factors, including the capacity of our colleges, student demand, opportunities for graduates and the demographics of our state and nation.”

Part of that strategic plan is a continued drive to invest in the people of Texas Tech.

With federal research awards having increased by more than 75% over the last five years, and the university exceeding $230 million in total research expenditures in fiscal year 2023, Schovanec believes this is a transformational time for investment at Texas Tech.

“The circumstances for beginning our second century could hardly be better,” he said, “and the lasting benefit will be in how we tell our story in a way that significantly enhances the stature and brand of Texas Tech.”

Texas Tech has invested in new faculty and staff positions, recruiting world-class researchers and broadening the support system for students on campus. The university also has invested heavily in its infrastructure, ensuring future generations of students will have top-of-the-line facilities, instructors and support.

The Texas University Fund (TUF), which will be voted on by Texans in November, could put even more resources at the university’s disposal.

If passed, the TUF would bring approximately $44 million in yearly funding dedicated to research, offering Texas Tech the chance to invest in its people and research enterprise at an even higher level.

“We are steadfast in our belief that the best is yet to come for Texas Tech University,” Schovanec concluded. “And From Here, It’s Possible™.”

Read more about the State of the University here.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.