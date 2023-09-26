Tuesday morning top stories: Arrest made in deadly Clovis shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Arrest made in deadly Clovis shooting

Clovis police arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with a deadly shooting Saturday night

The suspect is also wanted for murder and armed robbery in Arizona

Full story here: Police: Teen wanted for Arizona murders shoots, kills 18-year-old in Clovis

Whistleblowers seek to resume lawsuit

A group of former aides to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton are resuming their whistleblower lawsuit against him

The man say Paxton failed to pay the $3.3 million settlement or apologize to them

Read more here: “We are not going away”: Paxton whistleblowers vow to continue legal fight in court

GOP debate lineup announced

The Republican National Committee announced the lineup for the second GOP Presidential Debate

The list includes Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie, Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence

Details here: 7 candidates have qualified for the 2nd Republican presidential debate. Here’s who missed the cut

