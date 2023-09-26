Tuesday morning top stories: Arrest made in deadly Clovis shooting
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Arrest made in deadly Clovis shooting
- Clovis police arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with a deadly shooting Saturday night
- The suspect is also wanted for murder and armed robbery in Arizona
- Full story here: Police: Teen wanted for Arizona murders shoots, kills 18-year-old in Clovis
Whistleblowers seek to resume lawsuit
- A group of former aides to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton are resuming their whistleblower lawsuit against him
- The man say Paxton failed to pay the $3.3 million settlement or apologize to them
- Read more here: “We are not going away”: Paxton whistleblowers vow to continue legal fight in court
GOP debate lineup announced
- The Republican National Committee announced the lineup for the second GOP Presidential Debate
- The list includes Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie, Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence
- Details here: 7 candidates have qualified for the 2nd Republican presidential debate. Here’s who missed the cut
