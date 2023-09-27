Community Coverage Tour
Auto workers union to announce plans on Friday to expand strike in contract dispute with companies

President Biden walked with striking UAW workers in Michigan on Tuesday. (CNN, POOL, KMOV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union says it will announce on Friday how it plans to expand its strike against Detroit’s three automakers.

The union says President Shawn Fain will make the announcement at 10 a.m. Eastern time in a video appearance addressing union members.

The union went on strike Sept. 14 when it couldn’t reach agreements on new contracts with Ford, General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis.

At first it targeted one assembly plant from each company, and last week it added 38 parts distribution centers run by GM and Stellantis. Ford was spared the second escalation because talks with the union were progressing.

Fain said on Tuesday that negotiations were moving slowly and the union would add facilities to the strike to turn up the pressure on the automakers.

