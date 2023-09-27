Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Colin Kaepernick writes letter asking Jets to sign him

San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.(AP Photo/Mike McCarn | File image)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has asked the New York Jets to consider signing him to the team’s practice squad.

The letter Kaepernick sent last week to the team’s general manager comes after Jets’ starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon just four plays into the first game of the season.

In the letter shared on Instagram Tuesday, Kaepernick wrote, “I would be honored and extremely grateful for the opportunity to come in and lead the practice squad.”

Kaepernick stressed that he has worked hard to keep himself in top physical shape and would offer the Jets a “risk-free contingency plan.”

The 34-year-old drew controversy for kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustices and police brutality in the United States.

He has not been involved in an NFL game in more than six years.

Right now, it’s unclear if the team has responded to Kaepernick’s request.

Meantime, the Jets announced Tuesday the signing of another quarterback, Trever Siemian, to their practice squad.

Siemian played with the Jets previously in 2019.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Lubbock Police Department have confirmed an officer-involved shooting took...
Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting near 31st and Kewanee Ave.
The approximately 80,000 square foot facility will include movie theaters, bowling, indoor...
Entertainment venue to open at Covenant Park in 2025
Police were called to University and the Marsha Sharp Freeway at 10:12 p.m. where they found...
Police identify pedestrian seriously injured in Saturday crash
One person is in custody following a police pursuit Tuesday morning.
Police chase ends in Tech Terrace, 1 person in custody
Texas Tech University Seal and water fountain
Texas Tech celebrates record enrollment in State of University address

Latest News

FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates,...
US officials say soldier Travis King is in American custody after release from North Korea
The automakers are advising owners to park outdoors and away from structures until repairs are...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors
Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey arrives to the federal courthouse in New York,...
Sen. Bob Menendez arrives at court to answer to bribery case charges as he rejects calls to resign
Police say members of the group smashed windows and stole shoes from a Foot Locker. They also...
Crowds of masked teens ransack Philadelphia stores and arrests are made, police say