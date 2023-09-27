Community Coverage Tour
‘Deliver Us’ presented by Ballet Magnificat!

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Join Ballet Magnificat! to experience its most popular and longest touring ballets ‘Deliver Us’ Friday, Sept. 29 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

Tickets: $18-$25

Experience one of Ballet Magnificat!’s most popular and longest touring ballets.  This riveting story will jump off the stage and into your life!

Under the blazing Egyptian sun, the enslaved Jewish people cry out for a deliverer. One man, Moses, challenges Pharaoh and leads the people to freedom - a vivid prophetic picture pointing to the Easter story of what Jesus Christ did on Calvary.

Choreographed by Jiri Sebastian Voborsky.

Running time: 1 hr 10 min.

For tickets and more information, please visit: https://www.balletmagnificat.com/tour-schedule-events/lubbock

