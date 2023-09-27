Community Coverage Tour
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors

The automakers are advising owners to park outdoors and away from structures until repairs are done.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai and Kia are recalling nearly 3.4 million vehicles and telling owners to park them outside due to the risk of engine compartment fires.

The recalls cover multiple models from the 2010 through 2015 model years including Hyundai’s Santa Fe SUV and Kia’s Sorrento SUV.

Documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators say the anti-lock brake control module can leak fluid and cause an electrical short, which can touch off a fire while the vehicles are parked or being driven.

The automakers are advising owners to park outdoors and away from structures until repairs are done.

Dealers will replace the anti-lock brake fuse at no cost to owners, but owners won’t be notified by mail until November.

