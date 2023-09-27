Community Coverage Tour
Inmate who escaped Montford Unit captured by Lubbock police

An inmate who escaped the John T. Montford Unit earlier this month was taken into custody by Lubbock police, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An inmate who escaped the John T. Montford Unit earlier this month was taken into custody by Lubbock police, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Inmate Anthony Jones escaped on Sept. 20 around 9:50 p.m. and was captured at 12:21 a.m.

“TDCJ appreciates the Lubbock Police Department for assisting in the search and arrest,” the department said in a statement.

TDJC received Jones on March 20 to serve a four-year sentence for burglary of a habitat out of Coryell County.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

