Inmate who escaped Montford Unit captured by Lubbock police

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An inmate who escaped the John T. Montford Unit earlier this month was taken into custody by Lubbock police, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Inmate Anthony Jones escaped on Sept. 20 around 9:50 p.m. and was captured at 12:21 a.m.

“TDCJ appreciates the Lubbock Police Department for assisting in the search and arrest,” the department said in a statement.

TDJC received Jones on March 20 to serve a four-year sentence for burglary of a habitat out of Coryell County.

