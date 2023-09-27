Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Saturn

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Saturn, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a 2-year-old beagle mix who’s been at the shelter for about five months.

Saturn is very calm, cuddly and house trained. He also loves children and gets along with cats. Saturn is up to date on all his shots, is spayed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Rava.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Lubbock Police Department have confirmed an officer-involved shooting took...
Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting near 31st and Kewanee Ave.
The approximately 80,000 square foot facility will include movie theaters, bowling, indoor...
Entertainment venue to open at Covenant Park in 2025
Police were called to University and the Marsha Sharp Freeway at 10:12 p.m. where they found...
Police identify pedestrian seriously injured in Saturday crash
One person is in custody following a police pursuit Tuesday morning.
Police chase ends in Tech Terrace, 1 person in custody
Texas Tech University Seal and water fountain
Texas Tech celebrates record enrollment in State of University address

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Saturn
Meet Rava! She is a 1-year-old husky mix who’s been at the shelter for about five months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Rava
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Rava
Meet Jameson! He is a two-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for about six months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jameson