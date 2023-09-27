KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Saturn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Saturn, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a 2-year-old beagle mix who’s been at the shelter for about five months.

Saturn is very calm, cuddly and house trained. He also loves children and gets along with cats. Saturn is up to date on all his shots, is spayed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

