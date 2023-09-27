Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

McDonald’s adding 2 new sauces to menu

The new sauces will be available at McDonald’s locations nationwide starting Oct. 9.
The new sauces will be available at McDonald’s locations nationwide starting Oct. 9.(CNN, McDonald's)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New sauces are coming to McDonald’s next month.

The popular fast-food chain says for a limited time, it’s adding two more to its dipping sauce lineup.

The first new addition is the Sweet & Spicy Jam.

McDonald’s describes it as a “jammy red pepper sauce with a tongue-numbing Szechuan peppercorn kick and extra heat from cayenne pepper.”

It’s the first-ever “breakfast-inspired” dipping sauce to be served at McDonald’s in the United States.

The second is called Mambo Sauce.

It’s inspired by a tomato-based sweet, spicy and vinegary sauce popular in Washington, D.C.

McDonald’s has partnered with chefs and influencers to show off what the new sauces can be paired with.

The new sauces will be available at McDonald’s locations nationwide starting Oct. 9.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Lubbock Police Department have confirmed an officer-involved shooting took...
Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting near 31st and Kewanee Ave.
The approximately 80,000 square foot facility will include movie theaters, bowling, indoor...
Entertainment venue to open at Covenant Park in 2025
United Supermarkets Arena announces Journey coming to Lubbock March 22, 2024.
Legendary rock band Journey announces 50th anniversary Freedom Tour
Clovis Police Department badge (Source: Facebook)
Police: Teen wanted for Arizona murders shoots, kills 18-year-old in Clovis
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled; 3-year-old girl found

Latest News

KCBD News at 10
FILE - Demonstrators walk with signs during a rally outside the Paramount Pictures Studio in...
The Hollywood writers strike is over after guild leaders approve contract with studios
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the chamber at the Capitol in...
Congress says it wants to avoid a shutdown, but the House and Senate are moving even further apart
Pava LaPere, 26, had suffered from blunt force trauma, police said.
Tech CEO honored by Forbes was fatally attacked at a Baltimore apartment complex, police say