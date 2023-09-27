Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Police asking for public’s help 1 year after murder of 19-year-old

Jaden Ruiz, 20, was killed in a shooting at Boston Creek Apartments on September 27, 2022
Jaden Ruiz, 20, was killed in a shooting at Boston Creek Apartments on September 27, 2022(Jaden Ruiz's Family)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit continues to ask for the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect or suspects in the homicide investigation of Jaden Ruiz, one year after his death.

Lubbock Police responded to an apartment complex in the 4300 block of Canton Avenue at 3:24 a.m. on September 27, 2022 for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located 19-year-old Ruiz with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, prompting an investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.

One week after Ruiz’s death, a reward of $5,000 was offered by Crime Line. That reward is still offered as investigators continue to ask for the public’s help identifying and locating a suspect(s) in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000.

PREVIOUS STORY: LPD offering $5000 reward for information on deadly shooting

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the Lubbock Police Department.

Most Read

Officials with the Lubbock Police Department have confirmed an officer-involved shooting took...
Police identify suspect killed in officer-involved shooting near 31st and Kewanee Ave.
The approximately 80,000 square foot facility will include movie theaters, bowling, indoor...
Entertainment venue to open at Covenant Park in 2025
Police were called to University and the Marsha Sharp Freeway at 10:12 p.m. where they found...
Police identify pedestrian seriously injured in Saturday crash
Hundreds of classmates attended a candlelight vigil in honor of Justin Turner, after the Texas...
Family, fraternity brothers honor Texas Tech student with vigil after crash
One person is in custody following a police pursuit Tuesday morning.
Police chase ends in Tech Terrace, 1 person in custody

Latest News

John T. Montford Unit
Inmate who escaped Montford Unit captured by Lubbock police
Officials with the Lubbock Police Department have confirmed an officer-involved shooting took...
Police identify suspect killed in officer-involved shooting near 31st and Kewanee Ave.
One person is dead after an overnight shooting in Wolfforth. Lubbock County Sheriff's Deputies...
LCSO: Shooter kills 1, injures 2, then takes own life near Wolfforth
In this year’s first edition of One Class at a Time, one Laura Bush Middle School teacher...
One Class at at Time: Laura Bush Middle School teacher Todd Hemelstrand