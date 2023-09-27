Police asking for public’s help 1 year after murder of 19-year-old

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit continues to ask for the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect or suspects in the homicide investigation of Jaden Ruiz, one year after his death.

Lubbock Police responded to an apartment complex in the 4300 block of Canton Avenue at 3:24 a.m. on September 27, 2022 for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located 19-year-old Ruiz with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, prompting an investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.

One week after Ruiz’s death, a reward of $5,000 was offered by Crime Line. That reward is still offered as investigators continue to ask for the public’s help identifying and locating a suspect(s) in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000.

