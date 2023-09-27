Police identify suspect killed in officer-involved shooting near 31st and Kewanee Ave.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have identified the two people involved in an officer-involved shooting in west Lubbock that left a 22-year-old dead.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating an officer-involved shooting in West Lubbock that left one man dead.

Lubbock Police received a call for service at 12:28 p.m. in the 6300 block of 31st Street on September 26th for reports of a located stolen vehicle. A Patrol officer, an 18-year veteran of LPD, responded to the call for service.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears the officer located the stolen vehicle in the area of the call. Upon the officer’s arrival, 22-year-old Homero Carrillo exited the driver’s side of the vehicle and began to flee on foot. The officer chased Carrillo and deployed his TASER in an attempt to take Carrillo into custody. The TASER deployment was unsuccessful, and Carrillo produced a firearm. The officer then fired multiple rounds from his duty weapon, striking Carrillo.

During the officer’s encounter with Carrillo, 24-year-old Danielle Manzanares, exited the passenger side of the stolen vehicle and fled on foot. Another responding unit located and detained Manzanares a short time later in the 6000 block of 29th Street.

Carrillo was pronounced deceased on scene by EMS. Manzanares was placed under arrest for Evading on Foot, Possession of Marijuana and an unrelated warrant. Manzanares was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

The Metro Unit, along with the LPD’s Forensic Investigations Unit, the Major Crash Investigations Unit and the Office of Professional Standards responded and processed the scene for evidence.

The officer was not injured and was placed on administrative leave, per standard LPD Policy.

The investigation is ongoing.

