Red Raiders, Aggies to play charity exhibition in Denton to benefit Maui relief efforts

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech and Texas A&M will meet on the basketball court for the 126th time, but the first since 2012, with a charity exhibition game that is set for 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 29 at The Super Pit in Denton. Ticket proceeds will benefit relief efforts for the devastating Maui wildfires. The game will not be streamed.

U-Sports Group (USG) has set up the Compete 4 Cause Classic which begins with North Texas taking on Sam Houston at 2 p.m. at The Super Pit. Tickets for Compete 4 Cause Classic can be purchased online at USportsGroup.com, in-person at the DATCU Stadium Gate 2 Ticket Office or via phone by calling UNT Ticket Office at 940-565-2527.

Texas Tech and Texas A&M were Southwest Conference rivals from 1957-1996 and Big 12 adversaries from 1996-2012 until the Aggies left for the SEC. Tech owns a 64-61 all-time advantage in the series that dates back to the first game on December 17, 1941. The Red Raiders won that contest, 48-36, in College Station. Texas A&M has won the past six games in the series, including taking a 47-38 win in Lubbock in the last matchup which was played on February 14, 2012.

The Red Raiders and Aggies will both use the game as a final tune-up before starting their seasons against Texas A&M-Commerce. The Aggies open their season against TAMU-Commerce on November 6 while Texas Tech hosts the Lions on Wednesday, November 8 in its season opener at the United Supermarkets Arena.

The Aggies are coming off a season where they went 25-10 overall and 15-3 in SEC play. In the postseason, Texas A&M advanced to the SEC Championship final where it lost to Alabama and would fall to Penn State in the NCAA Tournament First Round. They will open this season by hosting Texas A&M-Commerce on Monday, November 6 at Reed Arena before playing at Ohio State on Friday, November 10.

This will be Tech’s first exhibition game that is open to the public since traveling to play UTEP in 2019.

Texas Tech has advanced to four of the past five NCAA Tournaments, including reaching the 2018 Elite 8, 2019 NCAA Championship Final, 2021 NCAA Tournament Second Round and 2022 Sweet 16. The Red Raiders have a 117-22 home record over the past eight seasons and are coming off a year where the program averaged 13,222 fans per game which ranked No. 1 throughout the state of Texas, third in the Big 12 and 21st nationally.

The ticket proceeds to Maui relief has a special meaning to the Texas Tech basketball program and fanbase with the team playing in the 2022 Maui Invitational.

