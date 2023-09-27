SERVPRO of Southwest Lubbock First Responder of the Year nomination

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - SERVPRO of Southwest Lubbock would like to honor two First Responder’s that go above and beyond for our community. Two selected nominees will then be entered to win the National First Responder of the Year Award given by SERVPRO headquarters. If chosen they will be recognized at the SERVPRO First Responder’s Bowl on December 26th.

Nominations must be posted on Facebook and have SERVPRO of Southwest Lubbock tagged for submission.

https://www.facebook.com/servproofswlubbock/

