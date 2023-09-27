Wednesday morning top stories: Suspect fatally shot by police officer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Suspect fatally shot by police officer

An investigation is underway into a deadly police shooting yesterday near 31st and Kewanee

Police say a suspect pulled out a gun while running from an officer when he was shot

Full story here: Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting near 31st and Kewanee Ave.

Sentencing underway for confessed killer

David Hampton pleaded guilty last week to robbing and killing 79-year-old Celestino Rodriguez

Hampton faces up to life in prison

Read more here: Man pleads guilty to murder of 79-year-old Celestino Rodriguez

Texas Tech student to donate organs

A Texas Tech student is being removed from life support after suffering a traumatic brain injury

Police say a car hit Justin Turner Saturday night near Marsha Sharp and University

Read more here: Family, fraternity brothers honor Texas Tech student with vigil after crash

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.