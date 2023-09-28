Community Coverage Tour
690 words added to the dictionary

Merriam-Webster releases its list of new words that made it to the dictionary this year. (Credit: Merriam-Webster via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - The English language is “bussin’” and that is why new words are being created, according to Merriam-Webster.

The dictionary released its list of words that made it into the dictionary this year.

There were 690 words, acronyms and definitions added to the dictionary and yes, bussin’ is one of them.

The slang word is an adjective meaning extremely good or excellent.

Among the new words on the list are chef’s kiss, ‘grammable, generative AI, thirst trap, forever chemical and girlboss.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

