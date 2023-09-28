David Hampton facing up to life in prison for murder of Celestino Rodriguez

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the sentencing phase continues in the Lubbock trial for an accused killer, we’re learning more about how he eluded authorities after admitting to strangling a man during a robbery.

David Hampton pleaded guilty to murder last week in the death of Celestino Rodriguez in 2019.

On Wednesday, family members testified that they helped Hampton avoid the police after Rodriguez’s death, but eventually, after noting his erratic behavior, they convinced Hampton to turn himself in.

Hampton’s defense attorneys focused on the other co-defendants in the case, also accused of a conspiracy to rob and kill the 79-year-old victim.

Though Hampton pleaded guilty, his defense is arguing that the state can’t prove Hampton was the one who actually killed Rodriguez.

That’s in hopes of securing a reduced sentence for him.

He’s currently facing up to life in prison for the crime.

