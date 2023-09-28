Community Coverage Tour
Hobbs man dies from injuries after crashing into wall, suffering from gunshot wound

Hobbs Police Department investigating death of 27-year-old woman.
Hobbs Police Department investigating death of 27-year-old woman.(Hobbs Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HOBBS, NM (KCBD) - Hobbs police are investigating a Monday evening crash involving a man who had suffered a gunshot wound.

Police say 19-year-old Brennon Smith of Hobbs crashed into a wall and was found with a gunshot wound in the 200 block of West Copper Avenue.

The call came in at 6:47 p.m.

Smith was taken to Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital where he died from his injuries.

If you have any information about this incident, you can call police dispatch at (575) 397-9265, or contact Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005.

