Hobbs man dies from injuries after crashing into wall, suffering from gunshot wound

HOBBS, NM (KCBD) - Hobbs police are investigating a Monday evening crash involving a man who had suffered a gunshot wound.

Police say 19-year-old Brennon Smith of Hobbs crashed into a wall and was found with a gunshot wound in the 200 block of West Copper Avenue.

The call came in at 6:47 p.m.

Smith was taken to Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital where he died from his injuries.

If you have any information about this incident, you can call police dispatch at (575) 397-9265, or contact Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005.

