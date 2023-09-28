Hot again Friday, rain this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There is a very slight chance for one or two isolated showers Thursday evening. Overall conditions are expected to remain dry across the area. Overnight temperatures will drop into the mid-60s with mostly clear skies here in Lubbock. South winds will be a bit breezy around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Friday will be hot with highs in the lower 90s again. Lots of sunshine is expected for tomorrow’s forecast and it will be another breezy day with south winds around 15 to 20 mph.

Forecast Highs (KCBD)

There is a slight chance of showers Friday evening for the western part of the viewing area. It will be partly cloudy in the evening becoming mostly clear after midnight. South winds will continue to be breezy, around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s again.

Raincast Friday (KCBD)

Saturday things begin to cool back down into the upper 80s, as far as high temperatures go. There is also an extremely slight chance of rain in the evening, with cloudy conditions.

Our rain chances begin to increase on Sunday, with cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid-80s. Monday through Wednesday it is likely that it will rain throughout those days with possible thunderstorms. Highs remain in the 80s until next Thursday when they cool even more into the upper 70s. Rain chances are slim next Thursday.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

