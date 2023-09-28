Thursday morning top stories: Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting
- Investigators say Homero Carrillo pulled out a gun while be chased prompting the officer to shoot him
- Police also arrested a woman who was in the car with Carrillo
- Full story here: Police identify suspect killed in officer-involved shooting near 31st and Kewanee Ave.
19-year-old killed in shooting in Hobbs
- Officers found Brennon Smith suffering from a gunshot wound Monday night after his truck crashed into a wall
- EMS took him to the hospital where he later died
- More here: Hobbs man dies from injuries after crashing into wall, suffering from gunshot wound
Travis King released by North Korea
- Army Private Travis King arrived in San Antonio this morning after being released by North Korea
- The U.S. says it spent weeks negotiating King’s release through other countries
- Read more here: Video appears to show American soldier who crossed into North Korea arriving back in US
