Thursday morning top stories: Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting

Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting

Investigators say Homero Carrillo pulled out a gun while be chased prompting the officer to shoot him

Police also arrested a woman who was in the car with Carrillo

Full story here: Police identify suspect killed in officer-involved shooting near 31st and Kewanee Ave.

19-year-old killed in shooting in Hobbs

Officers found Brennon Smith suffering from a gunshot wound Monday night after his truck crashed into a wall

EMS took him to the hospital where he later died

More here: Hobbs man dies from injuries after crashing into wall, suffering from gunshot wound

Travis King released by North Korea

Army Private Travis King arrived in San Antonio this morning after being released by North Korea

The U.S. says it spent weeks negotiating King’s release through other countries

Read more here: Video appears to show American soldier who crossed into North Korea arriving back in US

