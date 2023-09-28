Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Track research balloon passing over Lubbock

Weather balloon NW of Lubbock, submitted by Sergio Balderas
Weather balloon NW of Lubbock, submitted by Sergio Balderas(Sergio Balderas)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock skywatchers are wondering about a weather balloon spotted over West Lubbock on Wednesday.

KCBD’s Adam Young says, “NASA releases large upper atmosphere research balloons out of Fort Sumner this time of year. Not a lot of people know they have a small facility at the airport there. Occasionally they’ll drift our way.”

You can track the balloon’s path on this tracker from the Columbia Scientific Balloon Facility here: https://towerfts.csbf.nasa.gov/Maps/convGps734N.htm

Or visit their main page at: NASA - Columbia Scientific Balloon Facility

If you are curious about the bright balloon in the sky💡 This is a large NASA high-altitude research balloon out of Fort...

Posted by Shania Jackson KCBD on Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Lubbock Police Department have confirmed an officer-involved shooting took...
Police identify suspect killed in officer-involved shooting near 31st and Kewanee Ave.
The approximately 80,000 square foot facility will include movie theaters, bowling, indoor...
Entertainment venue to open at Covenant Park in 2025
Hundreds of classmates attended a candlelight vigil in honor of Justin Turner, after the Texas...
Family, fraternity brothers honor Texas Tech student with vigil after crash
Police were called to University and the Marsha Sharp Freeway at 10:12 p.m. where they found...
Police identify pedestrian seriously injured in Saturday crash
Texas Tech University Seal and water fountain
Texas Tech celebrates record enrollment in State of University address

Latest News

Hobbs Police Department investigating death of 27-year-old woman.
Hobbs man dies from injuries after crashing into wall, suffering from gunshot wound
Lubbock county 4-H member feeding an animal at the South Plains Fair Children's Barnyard.
South Plains Fair Children’s Barnyard benefiting Lubbock County 4-H
Frenship celebrates opening of Alcove Trails Middle School
Searching for suspects one year after death of Jaden Ruiz