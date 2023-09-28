Track research balloon passing over Lubbock
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock skywatchers are wondering about a weather balloon spotted over West Lubbock on Wednesday.
KCBD’s Adam Young says, “NASA releases large upper atmosphere research balloons out of Fort Sumner this time of year. Not a lot of people know they have a small facility at the airport there. Occasionally they’ll drift our way.”
You can track the balloon’s path on this tracker from the Columbia Scientific Balloon Facility here: https://towerfts.csbf.nasa.gov/Maps/convGps734N.htm
Or visit their main page at: NASA - Columbia Scientific Balloon Facility
