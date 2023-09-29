Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Bus carrying children overturns, killing driver and 14-year-old girl in England

FILE - The bus was transporting students from grammar schools across the River Mersey from...
FILE - The bus was transporting students from grammar schools across the River Mersey from Liverpool.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — A bus carrying dozens of schoolchildren overturned on a highway near the English city of Liverpool on Friday, killing the driver and a 14-year-old girl, police said.

The bus was transporting students from Calday Grange Grammar School and West Kirby Grammar School on the Wirral Peninsula, across the River Mersey from Liverpool. Traffic on the M53 highway was blocked as police and other emergency services responded to the incident, which was reported shortly after 8 a.m.

Two other occupants of the bus were taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool with serious injuries, while a number of other patients were taken to surrounding hospitals for treatment to minor injuries, North West Ambulance Service said.

A total of 50 children were transported to a casualty clearing center. Thirty-nine of them were discharged while the others were taken to hospitals for further treatment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stefan Franks, 30
LPD identifies person arrested in Tuesday police chase, second suspect not found
FILE - Actor Michael Gambon attends the premiere of "Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince,"...
Michael Gambon, veteran actor who played Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’ films, dies at age 82
Weather balloon NW of Lubbock, submitted by Sergio Balderas
Track research balloon passing over Lubbock
Ruth Ann Muffley's scars are a daily reminder of what she survived.
No justice for families one year after deadly dog attack in Lubbock park
On Daybreak Today
Thursday morning top stories: Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting

Latest News

FILE - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
United Auto Workers strikes spread to Ford plant in Chicago, GM factory near Lansing, Michigan
FILE - The Senate Judiciary Committee's ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. returns...
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California dies at 90
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the U.S. Capitol in...
Proud Boys member who disappeared ahead of his sentencing in the Jan. 6 attack has been arrested
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot nears $1 billion after long drought of winners