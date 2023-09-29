Confessed killer David Hampton testifies ahead of closing arguments

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We have followed the sentencing phase of David Hampton’s Lubbock trial all week, after he pleaded guilty to the robbery and murder of 79-year-old Celestino Rodriguez.

Hampton took the stand on Thursday, describing drug use at a young age and falling into the wrong crowd, referring to his co-defendants in the case, who allegedly devised the plan and recruited Hampton to attack Rodriguez.

During cross examination, the state reminded the judge that Hampton’s own family testified that he had admitted to choking Rodriguez.

Closing arguments are set to start Friday morning.

Hampton’s sentence will then be in the hands of State District Judge Trey Mcclendon.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.