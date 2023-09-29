David Hampton sentenced to 50 years for murder of Celestino Rodriguez

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After three days of testimony, Judge Trey McClendon sentenced David Hampton to 50 years in prison for the murder of 79-year-old Celestino Rodriguez.

Hampton must serve half his sentence before he is eligible for parole. Last week, Hampton pleaded guilty to the 2019 murder. He was on trial in 2022, but because witnesses made improper statements during testimony it was declared a mistrial.

Hampton testified Thursday ahead of closing arguments.

Hampton is one of seven involved in the robbery and murder of Rodriguez. Co-defendant Brett Garza is awaiting trial for his role in the case.

Rodriguez was reported missing on August 3, 2019. Two days later police put out a Silver Alert for Rodriguez. Investigators found his body two weeks later in a field in Abernathy.

Heather Casias and Garza face murder charges. Toby Daughtry and Amanda Blagburn were charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. James Anderson and Freddie Salinas were charged with tampering of a corpse.

