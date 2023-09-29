Food for Thought: Ants found in kitchen of low performer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 80 kitchens were inspected this week, including all of your favorite fair food booths. Those aren’t included in this report, but don’t worry, they all passed the test.

There are five top performers and one lower performer on the menu this week.

Saltgrass Steakhouse at 6026 Marsha Sharp Fwy had 16 violations.

Appetizers (Range Rattlers) and other food items were above the safe cold temperature of 41 degrees.

Raw eggs were stored directly above ready-to-eat icing.

Freshly cleaned containers still had visible food particles on them.

Cleaned silverware, being rolled into napkins, were visibly soiled.

Soup ladles that were stored with clean utensils were visibly soiled.

The blade of a can opener was heavily soiled with a buildup of a black debris.

An employee did not wash their hands before putting on a new pair of gloves.

A towel was on the hand sink.

Plates were chipped and were stored with non-chipped plates.

Rubber spatulas were heavily damaged. They must be kept in good repair and easily cleanable.

Live ants were found under the vegetable slicing machine.

A wet wiping cloth was stored on the side of a sanitizer bucket. They must be kept in the solution when not in use.

Freshly washed plastic containers were stacked while still wet. This doesn’t allow them to dry properly.

Bulk storage container of a tan granular material did not have a label.

There was heavy buildup of dust and other debris on the floor fan air intake.

The inspector notes, due to the number and nature of violations - a lack of active managerial control was observed.

According to the inspection, all violations were corrected at the of the inspection.

Now to the good news. Here’s a look at this week top performers:

Domino’s Pizza at 5815 82nd St

Firehouse Subs at 2510 Marsha Sharp Fwy

J&D BBQ

Dub’s Home Cooking & Catering

The Pressbox Food Trailer

