Friday morning top stories: Government shutdown deadline nearing

David Hampton faces sentencing for murder of 79-year-old Celestino Rodriguez

Attorneys will deliver closing arguments and the judge will decide Hampton’s sentence

He faces up to life in prison

Gov. shutdown deadline is tomorrow

Congress is running out of time to prevent a government shutdown tomorrow night

The House passed several spending bills, but they would not prevent a shutdown

Pres. Biden impeachment inquiry underway

A House committee held its first impeachment inquiry against President Biden

House Republicans are looking into whether the president sold access to his son’s business associate or interfered with investigations into Hunter Biden

