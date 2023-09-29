Friday morning top stories: Government shutdown deadline nearing
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
David Hampton faces sentencing for murder of 79-year-old Celestino Rodriguez
- Attorneys will deliver closing arguments and the judge will decide Hampton’s sentence
- He faces up to life in prison
- Full story here: Confessed killer David Hampton testifies ahead of closing arguments
Gov. shutdown deadline is tomorrow
- Congress is running out of time to prevent a government shutdown tomorrow night
- The House passed several spending bills, but they would not prevent a shutdown
Gov. shutdown deadline is tomorrow
- Congress is running out of time to prevent a government shutdown tomorrow night
- The House passed several spending bills, but they would not prevent a shutdown
Pres. Biden impeachment inquiry underway
- A House committee held its first impeachment inquiry against President Biden
- House Republicans are looking into whether the president sold access to his son’s business associate or interfered with investigations into Hunter Biden
- Read more here: House Republicans make their case for Biden impeachment inquiry at first hearing
