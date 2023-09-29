Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Jets ticket prices soar after rumors that Taylor Swift may be there

Taylor Swift watches from a suite inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL...
Taylor Swift watches from a suite inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.(Ed Zurga | (AP Photo/Ed Zurga))
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s only rumored that Taylor Swift may be attending Sunday night’s Chiefs vs. Jets game in New Jersey, but that apparently is more than enough to send ticket prices soaring.

The effect of Swift-mania has caused prices to jump more than 40%, according to online marketplace TickPick.

The website says the news of her possible appearance sparked the best single-day ticket sales yet for the Jets.

While neither Swift nor Kelce have confirmed rumors they are dating, she was seen in a luxury box at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday with Kelce’s mother.

Jets fans could use something to cheer about after quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down with a season-ending injury in his first game.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stefan Franks, 30
LPD identifies person arrested in Tuesday police chase, second suspect not found
FILE - Actor Michael Gambon attends the premiere of "Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince,"...
Michael Gambon, veteran actor who played Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’ films, dies at age 82
Weather balloon NW of Lubbock, submitted by Sergio Balderas
Track research balloon passing over Lubbock
Ruth Ann Muffley's scars are a daily reminder of what she survived.
No justice for families one year after deadly dog attack in Lubbock park
On Daybreak Today
Thursday morning top stories: Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting

Latest News

A sharp increase in gas costs drove the August price increase,.
Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge shows a slight rise
FILE - The Senate Judiciary Committee's ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. returns...
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California dies at 90
LNL: Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dead at 90
FILE - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
Clock is ticking as United Autoworkers threaten to expand strikes against Detroit automakers