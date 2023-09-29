KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Brain

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Brain, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a one-year-old pit bull mix.

Brain is a sweet, goofy boy who loves to play fetch. He is good on a leash and does well with other dogs. Brain is up to date on all his shots, is spayed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter. And if you’re thinking of adopting more than one dog, we’ll introduce you to his brother, Pinky, on Monday!

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

