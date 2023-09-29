Lubbock 6-year-old Bridger Beaty is State Champion bull rider

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Six-year-old Bridger Beaty from Lubbock is a State Champion in a sport most six-year-olds don’t participate in...bull riding!

A student out at New Home, Bridger just won the TOYBR State Bill Riding Championship.

He also won a buckle for riding sheep.

Now Bridger is heading to the WCMB World Bull Riding Championship in Mesquite this weekend.

He’s ranked 11th in the World!

It was so cool to meet Bridger and talk to this six-year-old State Champion!

