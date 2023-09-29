‘Michael was not a monster:’ Family friend speaks out about murder-suicide in Wolfforth

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to the probable cause affidavit filed during the Saturday morning incident, Louis Green called 911 and reported the family was playing games when his son Michael started shooting.

Louis told dispatchers Michael shot his nephew, Brice Green, his mother, Cynthia and his father Louis, who was asleep in another room. He then retreated to an RV on the property where he died by suicide.

Now, a friend of the Greens is mourning the loss but extending sympathy to the shooter. Scott Muncy says while what happened is a tragedy, he doesn’t want people to remember Michael as a monster.

“All I can say is this was Michael, it’s not the Michael I know. Something snapped,” Scott Muncy said.

Muncy has known the Green family since Michael attended junior high with him. He said they were best friends.

“None of us could have ever imagined, to the extent that it ended,” Muncy said.

Just after midnight on Saturday, Michael Green shot his mother Cynthia, his father Louis, and his nephew Brice before taking his own life.

“Michael was not a monster; he had a mental illness, and he was sick,” Muncy said.

Muncy said he remembers Michael’s mental state deteriorating, even has he recalls childhood memories.

“An incident happened, and it triggered his mental illness. I grew to watch him dwindle downward,” Muncy said.

He said, in the years leading up to the shooting, Michael could not be in public or around many people.

“We always tried to include Michael and help him, and none of us saw this coming.”

Michael’s mother, Cynthia Green, later succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

“Number one person in this world was his momma; he loved his mom. When we were younger she always considered me one of her kids. She’s greatly missed.”

Michael’s nephew Brice suffered critical injuries and is still being treated.

“Brice was his best friend; when Brice got off work he was with his uncle Mike. I’ll never understand because he loved his family.”

Muncy said this tragedy was the result of an untreated mental illness and this was not the man that Michael was.

“We tried talking to Mike personally. I feel I should have done more as a friend, to take him to get some help.”

Michael’s father Louis was treated and released from the hospital; he is now grieving the loss of his wife Cindy and son Michael. Their remaining son and father of Brice holds the grief in his heart while he helps his son recover.

“This is just too much for one family to endure,” Muncy said.

Muncy encourages everyone to reach out to those loved ones that may be struggling with their mental health before it’s too late.

If you would like to help Stephen and Brice Green on their path to recovery, you can find that link here.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.