Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Slaton police chief resigns ‘effective immediately’

Trevor Barnes
Trevor Barnes(Texas Police Chiefs Association)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLATON, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Slaton, Texas announced today that it has received the resignation of Trevor Barnes as Chief of Police, effective immediately. City Manager Wade Willson and the City of Slaton, Texas thank Chief Barnes for his service to the City and its citizens.

Tyler Jones has been named Interim Chief of Police by City Manager Wade Willson. Mr. Willson will manage the process for identifying and interviewing candidates for the Chief of Police position and will select a new Chief of Police at the conclusion of the search.

Mayor Clifton Shaw thanked Chief Barnes for his many years of service to the City. The Mayor noted that “Chief Barnes accomplished many positive things during his time with the City.” Mayor Shaw expressed that the City of Slaton continues to head in the right direction of progress and improvement.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the City of Slaton.

Most Read

Stefan Franks, 30
LPD identifies person arrested in Tuesday police chase, second suspect not found
FILE - Actor Michael Gambon attends the premiere of "Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince,"...
Michael Gambon, veteran actor who played Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’ films, dies at age 82
Weather balloon NW of Lubbock, submitted by Sergio Balderas
Track research balloon passing over Lubbock
Ruth Ann Muffley's scars are a daily reminder of what she survived.
No justice for families one year after deadly dog attack in Lubbock park
On Daybreak Today
Thursday morning top stories: Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting

Latest News

On Daybreak Today
Friday morning top stories: Government shutdown deadline nearing
Avoiding mosquitos that may carry disease in Lubbock area
Frank Davila, 90, has been repairing shoes for nearly 7 decades in Lubbock.
‘It’s a blessing:’ 90-year-old Lubbock businessman celebrating 7 decades repairing shoes
Christy Hartin presents the health inspection reports for this week.
Food for Thought: Ants found in kitchen of low performer