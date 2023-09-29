Slaton police chief resigns ‘effective immediately’

SLATON, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Slaton, Texas announced today that it has received the resignation of Trevor Barnes as Chief of Police, effective immediately. City Manager Wade Willson and the City of Slaton, Texas thank Chief Barnes for his service to the City and its citizens.

Tyler Jones has been named Interim Chief of Police by City Manager Wade Willson. Mr. Willson will manage the process for identifying and interviewing candidates for the Chief of Police position and will select a new Chief of Police at the conclusion of the search.

Mayor Clifton Shaw thanked Chief Barnes for his many years of service to the City. The Mayor noted that “Chief Barnes accomplished many positive things during his time with the City.” Mayor Shaw expressed that the City of Slaton continues to head in the right direction of progress and improvement.

