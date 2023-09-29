Community Coverage Tour
Warm evening for Friday night football games

By John Robison
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friday was another “hot” day on the South Plains, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s.

It will be very warm for those evening high school football games with temps likely to remain near or above 80 degrees through 9 p.m.


It will be very warm for those evening high school football games with temps likely to remain near or above 80 degrees through 9 p.m.(KCBD Graphic)

There may even be some thunderstorms impacting the southwest communities and the eastern areas of New Mexico.

Some relief going into the weekend as afternoon highs remain in the 80s for the Texas Tech game and rain chances will be slightly higher. However, the coverage will be isolated and most likely in the late afternoon or evening.


It will be very warm for those evening high school football games with temps likely to remain near or above 80 degrees through 9 p.m.(KCBD Graphic)

The chances of rain will continue to increase as we move into next week. The chances could increase to 30% by mid-week. In addition, the daytime and overnight temps will be lower thanks to more clouds and better rain chances.

I expect nighttime lows to drop to near 60 degrees by Thursday morning while the afternoon highs may dip to the upper 70s by Thursday.

