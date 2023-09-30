Amarillo High moves to 2-0 in district with win over Caprock

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies took down the Caprock Longhorns 38-7 to move to 2-0 in district play.

The Sandies dominated against a crosstown rival for the second straight week as all three phases were stellar against the Longhorns.

On special teams, it was JQ Ervin with a pair of big punt returns in the first half that set the Sandies up in Caprock territory.

After a field goal on the first drive, the Sandies would punch in a touchdown as sophomore QB Jett Lopez stepped in and found Zy Aokuso in the endzone.

Then, it was Pius Vokes punching in yet another first half score for Amarillo High to put the Sandies up 17-0.

Vokes would punch in another touchdown later in the game as the Sandies offense racked up five on the night in route to the 31-point victory.

Meanwhile, another strong performance has the Amarillo High defense allowing 6.5 points per game so far in district play.

Next week it will be the Sandies toughest district test so far as they face last season’s district runner-up in the Lubbock-Cooper Pirates.

Caprock will have another challenging matchup as they face the 2-0 Abilene Eagles.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.