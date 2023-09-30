Community Coverage Tour
End Zone Scores for Friday, Sept. 29

By Pete Christy
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores from across the South Plains.

Sands 90 Wellman-Union 44

Southland 62 Lefors 14

Jayton 63 Spur 6

Guthrie 62 Rule 0

McCamey 46 Lamesa 25

Trinity Christian vs. Denver City (Canceled)

Seminole 51 Big Spring 33

Follett 56 Paducah 6

Holliday 31 Snyder 0

Lubbock-Cooper 35 Coronado 2

Dalhart 41 Levelland 31

Muleshoe 48 Brownfield 21

Friona 15 Slaton 8

Silverton 63 Prince of Peace 6

Shallowater 45 Pecos 3

Olton 52 Vega 21

Estacado 49 Sweetwater 14

Wilson 51 Cotton Center 0

Crowell 62 Valley 61

Hart 27 Anton 20

Rankin 54 Lubbock Titans 8

Whitharral 62 Nazareth 36

Amherst 51 Claude 6

Klondike 72 O’Donnell 24

Petersburg 56 Meadow 6

Whiteface 56 Kress 7

Lubbock Christian 48 Sacred Heart 0

Sante Fe vs. Lovington (Rescheduled-Saturday, Sept. 30)

Waco Live Oak 42 Kingdom Prep 20

Hermleigh 42 Throckmorton 22

Loop 45 Lorenzo 18

