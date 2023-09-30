End Zone Scores for Friday, Sept. 29
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores from across the South Plains.
Sands 90 Wellman-Union 44
Southland 62 Lefors 14
Jayton 63 Spur 6
Guthrie 62 Rule 0
McCamey 46 Lamesa 25
Trinity Christian vs. Denver City (Canceled)
Seminole 51 Big Spring 33
Follett 56 Paducah 6
Holliday 31 Snyder 0
Lubbock-Cooper 35 Coronado 2
Dalhart 41 Levelland 31
Muleshoe 48 Brownfield 21
Friona 15 Slaton 8
Silverton 63 Prince of Peace 6
Shallowater 45 Pecos 3
Olton 52 Vega 21
Estacado 49 Sweetwater 14
Wilson 51 Cotton Center 0
Crowell 62 Valley 61
Hart 27 Anton 20
Rankin 54 Lubbock Titans 8
Whitharral 62 Nazareth 36
Amherst 51 Claude 6
Klondike 72 O’Donnell 24
Petersburg 56 Meadow 6
Whiteface 56 Kress 7
Lubbock Christian 48 Sacred Heart 0
Sante Fe vs. Lovington (Rescheduled-Saturday, Sept. 30)
Waco Live Oak 42 Kingdom Prep 20
Hermleigh 42 Throckmorton 22
Loop 45 Lorenzo 18
