Koean War veteran honored with Ambassador for Peace medal on 90th birthday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One of America’s veterans was honored on Saturday for his service in the Korean War.

U.S. Army veteran, Private First-Class Ronald McInnis, was a soldier with 439th Engineer Battalion and was one of the last Americans to deploy to the Korean War.

On Saturday he was presented with the Korean Ambassador for Peace medal to honor his service to our country.

The medal was presented by a fellow Korean War veteran, VFW Chaplain Jessie Hatchett.

The ceremony was organized by the Lubbock Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Military Order of the Purple Heart, and the DAV, along with McInnis’ own children who thought this was a perfect way for their father to celebrate his 90th birthday.

Ronald’s son, Jeff McInnis, said “What we can do here with this small gathering is to honor him, not only for his service in the military but also his service to friends, family and to individuals in the community that he’s touched. I think that’s why we wanted to do this today.”

Ronald’s daughter, Diane Thomas, said “It’s kinda like this theory of a pebble in the water and how it goes and it just keeps going on and on and on. That’s our dad.”

The South Korean government established the Ambassador for Peace medal in order to ensure that the sacrifice made by American veterans is never forgotten.

